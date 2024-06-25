Massive Shelf Cloud Hovers Over Western Michigan City

An ominous-looking shelf cloud hovered over Holland, Michigan, on Tuesday, June 25, as stormy weather moved through part of the western region of the state.

Video captured by Samantha Robinson shows the massive cloud stretched over Holland on Tuesday. Robinson told Storyful that she “couldn’t believe” the storm she saw developing as she arrived at work that morning.

The storms produced gusty winds and knocked out power for around 150,000 people, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Samantha Robinson via Storyful