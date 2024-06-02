Massive seven-alarm fire burns through building in Paterson causing significant damage

A huge seven-alarm fire tore through a building in Paterson overnight Sunday.

The fire was first reported shortly after midnight at Broadway near Straight Street. Flames and dark smoke could be seen coming out of the mixed-use residential and commercial building.

Nearby fire departments Hawthorne and Prospect Park responded to the scene and reported the fire reached seven alarms.

The smell of smoke was strong enough to reach Fair Lawn as people on the New Jersey subreddit posted that it woke them up.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ fire reaches seven alarms causing massive damage