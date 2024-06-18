Massive recall includes cookie dough sold at Sam's Club, Costco, Panera in New Jersey

Nearly 30,000 cases of cookie dough sold in New Jersey and other states at retailers like Costco, Sam's Club and Panera are included in a recall from the FDA.

The FDA updated the recall, which originally was issued last month, and says the dough may be contaminated with salmonella, to a higher Class II risk.

The products from Rise Baking Company include:

Costco Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough

Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk

Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie

Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie

According to the FDA, the products were sold in the following states:

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Wisconsin

For more on the recall, visit accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/ires/?Product=207548.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Chocolate chip cookie dough recall: Sold at Costco, Sam's Club