Massive recall includes cookie dough sold at Sam's Club, Costco, Panera in New Jersey
Nearly 30,000 cases of cookie dough sold in New Jersey and other states at retailers like Costco, Sam's Club and Panera are included in a recall from the FDA.
The FDA updated the recall, which originally was issued last month, and says the dough may be contaminated with salmonella, to a higher Class II risk.
The products from Rise Baking Company include:
Costco Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough
Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk
Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie
Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie
According to the FDA, the products were sold in the following states:
California
Colorado
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Texas
Wisconsin
For more on the recall, visit accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/ires/?Product=207548.
