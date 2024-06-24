Massive raid on Paterson auto shop leads to arrests, breaks up narcotics ring

PATERSON — Authorities on Monday revealed that a massive May 1 raid on a Paterson auto repair shop was part of an eight-month investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring allegedly supplying illegal drugs to Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced it arrested 17 people in the probe and seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in narcotics.

Civilians recorded portions of the raid on May 1, with their videos showing New Jersey State Police Emergency Response team members in green fatigues and ballistic helmets. Those recordings, which were circulated on social media, showed more than 25 law enforcement officers at the auto shop at the corner of Market Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard in Paterson’s 5th Ward.

Monmouth County authorities said they used search warrants to raid two locations in Paterson last month, which “uncovered an active and fully functional fentanyl mill” being run by two men who authorities claimed “were wearing surgical masks and actively packaging drugs at the time of their arrests.”

In addition to the alleged Paterson operation, fentanyl also was being funnelled into the Jersey Shore towns from North Plainfield in Somerset County, the prosecutor’s office said.

Raided stash houses in Long Branch and Neptune

As part of the probe, authorities said they raided stash houses in Long Branch and Neptune Township, resulting in the seizure of about 450 grams of fentanyl — a potentially lethal dose weighs in at just 2 milligrams. The haul also included 325 grams of cocaine, prescription Xanax pills, six pounds of marijuana, equipment to package drugs for street distribution, and about $27,350 in cash.

“A criminal enterprise that has been poisoning our neighborhoods for the better part of a decade has been thoroughly dismantled,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

The opioids may be linked to three fatal overdoses in Monmouth County, officials said.

Three Paterson men were charged with first-degree crimes of maintaining a drug production facility. Thirteen of the people arrested in the case were Monmouth County residents and one man was from North Plainfield.

