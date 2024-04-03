Massive pile of trash outside home in Fairfax District sparks concern
The issue has been raising questions from residents who live in the area, including, "Why is the homeowner letting this happen?"
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
Joel Embiid came up big for the Sixers against the shorthanded Thunder.
There are many such "jailbreak" techniques, and Anthropic researchers just found a new one, in which a large language model (LLM) can be convinced to tell you how to build a bomb if you prime it with a few dozen less-harmful questions first. The vulnerability is a new one, resulting from the increased "context window" of the latest generation of LLMs.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.3 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
Overdraft protection covers transactions when you don’t have enough money in your account. But it has its downsides, too.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
Amazon is removing its Just Walk Out technology from Fresh grocery stores. This is part of a larger effort to revamp the chain of retail food stores.
Dan Devine is joined by Frank Madden from Locked On Bucks to discuss a Milwaukee Bucks season that has included two new head coaches and a new superstar (Damian Lillard) to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Tech gadgets for the win! Find out which ones I'd sell my soul to keep.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7, and runs through Saturday, April 13.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Turkey has gained a well-earned reputation as being a veritable cauldron of mobile games startups, leading to the rise of VCs dedicated to the sector. The latest to join this coterie is Laton Ventures, a new gaming-focused VC that has raised a $35 million fund. Founding partner — and solo GP — Görkem Türk says he's aiming to build a bridge between the Turkish gaming ecosystem and the rest of the world, investing in the pre-seed and seed stages.
Four states — Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin and Rhode Island — are holding presidential nominating contests on Tuesday.
A TechCrunch investigation into leaked customer data from the American telco giant has led to AT&T resetting certain customer account passcodes to prevent them from being at risk. The root of the security weakness is massive, and AT&T's data breach included a leaked dataset concerning more than 70 million former and current AT&T account holders. Only a fraction are still current, but the scale of the leaked dataset that TechCrunch dug into makes it plain that despite huge amounts of work and investment, there are still regular, exploitable breaches, which are dangerous for consumers.
A few years ago, Darren Shimkus, ex-president of Udemy, had a conversation with Dennis Yang about skills building. Shimkus was of the belief that building skills in the corporate sector was a difficult, but not intractable, challenge -- one that could perhaps be solved with the right technology. "At Udemy, Yang and I solved the 'access' problem to learning -- anyone at any company can find great video content on the skills they want to pick up," Shimkus told TechCrunch.
Yahoo is acquiring Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the company announced on Tuesday. Artifact will no longer operate as a stand-alone app, and its AI-powered personalization technology will be integrated across Yahoo, including the Yahoo News app in the coming months.
