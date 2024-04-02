Massive pickleball facility, the largest in the Northeast, opening in New Jersey

The largest pickleball facility in the Northeast region is set to open in New Jersey.

Opening this fall, The Robbinsville Pickle House announced it will boast more than 20 pickleball courts in the over 60,000 square-foot facility that once used to house Mercer County's Robbinsville Fieldhouse sports center.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, The Pickle House welcomes you to experience pickleball like never before," said owner Christopher Vernon in a statement.

Pickleball net (Credit: GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST)

The new facility represent good news to a great number of pickle ball players and aficionados that continue to grows every year in New Jersey.

“As we continue to see an explosion in demand for pickleball courts and facilities across the country, it is great to see the Robbinsville project come to life and provide local communities with a phenomenal place to play,” said Carl Schmits, a director at USA Pickleball, according to Robbinsville Pickle House. The nonprofit USA Pickleball is a national governing body for the sport.

File photo from a Florida pickleball center. In 2022, pickleball was named the nation’s fastest-growing sport. (Credit: GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST)

Pickleball's popularity has been exploding in recent years. In 2022, pickleball was named the nation’s fastest-growing sport by Sports & Fitness Industry Association. The attractive of pickleball: that is just like tennis, but less demanding.

Many find pickleball to be easier since the court is smaller and, the plastic pickle ball doesn't bounce as much as a tennis ball.

The Robbinsville Pickle House is set to count with all the state-of-the-art amenities that can be found in a sports complex: premium lightning, heated courts, and air conditioning. The complex will also house a restaurant and bar cafe.

Once open, visitors will be able to purchase an annual membership or pay for hourly rentals to use the courts.

For those who need accommodation for events, the Robbinsville Hampton Inn & Suites is attached to the complex, and partner hotels Homewood Suites by Hilton and the Hilton Garden Inn are just down the road.

The Robbinsville Pickle House is currently growing a team of experienced professionals to oversee its facilities and assist their members. Those interested in applying, contact info@robbinsvillepicklehouse.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Robbinsville Pickle House NJ will be Northeast's biggest pickleball center