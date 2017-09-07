Massive Oregon wildfire started by teen with fireworks, police say

A 15-year-old male is under investigation for causing a fire that has burned more than 30,000 acres as is still not under control



Pedestrians walk off a bridge amid heavy smoke from the Eagle Creek wildfire. Photograph: Randy L. Rasmussen/AP

A fire burning over 30,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge just outside Portland was started by a teenager setting off fireworks on a forest trail last Saturday, police say.

Oregon state police spokesman Bill Fugate said that the suspect under investigation by police was a 15-year old-male from Vancouver, Washington.

“In this case we’re pretty confident that the fire was started by a firework”.

After a public appeal for witnesses yesterday, Fugate said that “we have had several people contact us, and we are continuing to gather evidence”.

Charges have not yet been laid, but could range from arson to reckless burning.

“We have to determine what his mental state was,” Fugate said.

He said that although the suspect was a minor, “we will investigate it in the same way we investigate any other crime”, adding that how the matter was prosecuted would be up to the district attorney.

Fugate said that state police had conducted interviews, including with the suspect. But he did not confirm reports that the suspect confessed on the spot on Saturday when questioned by a forest service employee.

The fire, known as the Eagle Creek fire, has been burning out of control since late on Saturday afternoon, and has closed miles of Interstate 84 between the towns of Troutdale and Hood River. This highway is the main artery connecting Portland to the interior of the Pacific north-west. On Monday night, the fire crossed the Columbia River and created a beachhead in Washington, near Archer mountain.

A wildfire burning on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge on 5 September. Photograph: Genna Martin/AP

Overnight on Tuesday, the Eagle Creek fire joined up with the Indian creek blaze, which had been burning for some weeks.



Beginning Sunday evening, the city of Portland, less than 50 miles from the fire’s epicenter, has been sprinkled with ash and debris from the burning forests.

It and surrounding areas have also been shrouded with smoke, which has obscured the city skyline and turned the sun a vivid orange. On both Monday and Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency classified Portland’s air as “unhealthy”, warning that sensitive residents should avoid exertion, and all residents may experience health effects.

More than 600 firefighters are now battling the blaze in the gorge, a national scenic area which is a popular recreation site for visitors and locals.

Liz FitzGerald, 48 of Portland, says she witnessed the moment when the young man “casually lobbed a firecracker” into a ravine from a trail near Punch Bowl falls.

He was one of a group of “about a dozen teenagers and young adults”, and another young man in the group was filming the stunt.

She said that minutes later, “there was a huge plume of smoke billowing up and I could smell distinctly that there was a fire”.

She rushed back along the difficult trail to the trailhead carpark and alerted a forest service officer. She said she was in his vehicle with him as he pursued a grey minivan with some of the teens with it from the car park out onto Interstate 84.

“It was a car chase, without any doubt,” FitzGerald said.

She says that the officer told her that the teens had confessed after they had finally stopped. Following this, she says they were brought back to the trailhead car park for further questioning by state police.