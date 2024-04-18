'Massive' marijuana grow operation discovered in Jay farmhouse, authorities say

Apr. 18—JAY — A "massive marijuana grow" operation was discovered Wednesday at a farmhouse on Route 133, according to authorities.

A statement from Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steven Lowell said Detective David Davol initially secured a search warrant for the farmhouse; the exact location was not released.

Sheriff's deputies executed the search warrant at the farmhouse in conjunction with members of the Jay Police Department, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Border Patrol, Wilton Police and the state Office of Marijuana Policy.

According to Lowell, no one was in the building at the time of the search Wednesday, "however evidence of a massive marijuana grow was uncovered."

The statement offered no other details except that the case is still under investigation.

