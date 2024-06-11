Massive marijuana bust at OKC warehouse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Law enforcement from several agencies converged on a warehouse in north Oklahoma City on Tuesday as part of a massive marijuana raid.

Agents on the scene told News 4 they found 15,000 pounds of finished marijuana products and 10,000 pounds of marijuana plants inside the building on West Wilshire Blvd, near N. Classen.

For hours, agents including teams from the Attorney General’s office and Oklahoma City Police, could be seen going in and out of the warehouse. They would come out with their hands full.

Black and white trash bags were stacked feet high outside the building. Marijuana could be seen spilling out onto the ground.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a pair of dump trucks pulled up to the doors of the warehouse and crews started throwing trash bags into the back before hauling them off.

Law enforcement has not confirmed what sparked the bust, but KFOR did a license search of the property and could not find a valid marijuana grow license for the address.

Several workers at nearby businesses told KFOR that every morning when they would arrive to work they could smell the strong scent of marijuana in the area.

The estimated street value for the amount of marijuana found inside the building was upwards of $30 million dollars.

