Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

At least 150 officers from local, state and federal agencies are searching for 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, who is suspected of stealing 16 guns in Janesville, Wisconsin and targeting the president amongst others.

NBC Nightly News More

NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.