Massive manhunt launched after auto thefts from Hertrich dealership and Baltimore: Police

The Easton Police Department released an update Thursday afternoon clarifying that the massive police manhunt Thursday started with thefts from Hertrich Chevrolet of Easton and in Baltimore City, adding that it was not known if one suspect being sought was still at large.

Here's what the department shared in the latest update.

On May 30, at about 4:14 am, officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Hertrich Chevrolet, 7677 Ocean Gateway, Easton, in reference to suspicious activity. The caller informed dispatchers that they had seen a suspicious person and a truck driving around the parking lot.

As officers responded, they noticed a white Chevy Silverado displaying Virginia registration leaving the parking lot. Officers followed the truck and conducted a traffic stop at U5 Foods, 8117 Ocean Gateway, Easton. As the driver was detained, officers noticed a broken passenger side window. They also noticed ammunition and equipment that appeared to be law enforcement-related.

Units from Maryland State Police, MSP Aviation, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s K-9 and Fruitland K-9 search a large, wooded area off of Nanticoke Road near Fire Tower Road for a subject that fled police after a pursuit Thursday from Easton.

While the officers continued to investigate, they were informed that a second suspect was seen fleeing into the wooded area behind Hertrich Chevrolet. Upon arrival, officers noticed a passenger side window broken to a marked Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was parked in their lot. Due to these observations, it was unclear if the suspect(s) might have obtained a firearm.

Maryland State Police Aviation and the MSP K9 team along with a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office K9 were called to assist with a track of the wooded area. After attempts to locate the second suspect were unsuccessful, the search in that area was suspended.

At about 6:26 am, Easton officers were dispatched to the 29000 block of Hawkes Hill Road, in reference to a 2024 Chevy Traverse being reported stolen. Because of the close proximity to Hertrich Chevrolet, it is believed that the person who stole this vehicle was the same suspect that fled into the wooded area earlier. It is unclear at what time the vehicle was stolen.

Law Enforcement agencies were notified of the stolen vehicle and the Chevy Traverse was later located in the Hebron area by the Maryland State Police. At this time, it is unknown if apprehension was made.

Further investigation revealed that the white Chevy Silverado was stolen on May 29 at about 11 p.m. from Baltimore City. This investigation is currently ongoing and active.

