Massive loss of power for ANC after elections in South Africa

South Africans vote in most competitive election since end of apartheid, with opinion polls suggesting the African National Congress (ANC)could lose its parliamentary majority after 30 years in government. Manash Das/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A coalition government is emerging in South Africa for the first time in the country's history following parliamentary elections.

With just under 52% of the votes counted, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party had 41.93% of the total on Friday morning, according to the National Electoral Commission (IEC).

The preliminary result means a large-scale loss of around 15 percentage points for the ruling party, which secured 57.5% of the vote in the last parliamentary elections held in 2019.

If the former party of anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela remains below the 50% mark, as is now considered likely, it will have to form a coalition.

In the past 30 years, since the beginning of democracy in 1994, the ANC has always won an absolute majority and ruled the continent's strongest economy alone.

In the preliminary results the economically liberal Democratic Alliance (DA) is on 23.43%, while the party founded only six months ago by former President Jacob Zuma, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), is on 10.58%. The Marxist-influenced Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party follows close behind with 9.78%.

According to the preliminary results, the ANC will also lose its absolute majority in the country's economically strongest province, Gauteng, which includes the capital Pretoria and the economic centre of Johannesburg.

The ANC is also expected to fall below 50% in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma's home province.

Members of 52 parties competed for the 400 seats in the National Assembly on May 29. The newly elected parliament must form a government and elect a president within 14 days of the announcement of the final results.