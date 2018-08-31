Massive Lizard the Size of an Alligator Terrorizing Florida Neighborhood

The creature has been lurking outside homes for days, and has not yet been caught.

A massive 6-foot lizard terrorized a Florida family and is still on the loose.

The huge lizard is known as an Asian water monitor and can grow to be more than 6 feet and weigh up to 150 pounds. They’re muscular and possess extremely sharp claws and a bone-crushing bite.

The Lieberman family spotted the reptile three times in two weeks and the most recent sighting came Sunday after they had watched “Jurassic Park."

"I screamed,” Maria Liberman told Inside Edition. “I've never seen anything like it before and it was right in the backyard like inches away."

Maria and her husband, Zach, have two small children at home.

They said they are afraid for their kids.

“An alligator can drag a kid into the water and to me this ... was bigger than an alligator and thicker and taller," she said. "So, I don't know what this can do and honestly, it's scary."

They have enlisted the help of hunting dogs, wildlife officers and professional trappers. They're even using raw chicken thighs to lure the giant lizard.

They said they want the beast caught.

The lizard is actually an exotic pet that belonged to a neighbor and somehow got loose.

