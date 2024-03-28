Massive indoor play area for children opens up in Raynham. What does it have for kids?

RAYNHAM — The general vibe at My Village Playhouse, a kids’ indoor playground which just opened in Raynham, is that of a little town.

When walking in, kids will see numerous playhouses, like a mini-fire department, ice cream parlor, animal clinic and grocery store, with which they can enter real-world scenarios and let their imaginations take off.

“The possibilities are endless,” said Melissa Pina, who along with her sister Melynda Gates and mother Lynne Pina, just opened up My Village Playhouse, located at 270 New State Highway (Route 44) in Raynham, located right next door to Dental Dreams and Petsmart.

Hailey Robinson slides down the slide area at My Village Playhouse in Raynham on Monday, March 25, 2024.

What equipment does My Village Playhouse have?

The 2,500-square-foot play area, designed for ages up to 6, is covered in padded carpeting for safety and is meant to stimulate social and learning skills, in addition to pure recreation.

The play area also includes a small Jungle Jumparoo bouncing fixture, and a massive slide structure containing common features you find at a playground, including monkey bars, a sliding pole and crevices to crawl into.

Daniel Kelley holds Maeve Pittsley as they go down a slide at My Village Playhouse on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Why open a kids play space?

Gates explained the genesis of this business idea was the shortage of entertainment options in the region for some of the younger kids in their family.

This indoor play site, she said, needed to be one where it’s easy for the adults to monitor their kids, without feeling like they have to chase them. She cited past experiences shared at a trampoline park as example.

From back to front: Bradley Gates plays with Maeve Pittsley on a jungle jumparoo at My Village Playhouse in Raynham on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Family business

The indoor play-town idea came to fruition around Thanksgiving time back in 2022, said Gates, when her mother, Lynne, pitched the idea that all three of them start this business together.

The playhouse structures were built by Pennsylvania-based business Lilliput Play Homes.

Melynda said the whole area was “designed to be a really low-stress place” where parents and guardians can monitor, even from a distance, their kids, who are playing in a confined space.

Parents and guardians can drink an espresso while watching their kids enjoy the playground at My Village Playhouse in Raynham on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Available for birthday parties

Several party room spaces also exist to host birthday parties and other child events.

Melynda Gates added event though the age restriction is 6, it won't be a hard limit and they won't turn away kids a bit older, if they are part of parties with younger kids.

My Village Playhouse recently opened at 270 New State Highway in Raynham, seen here on March 25, 2024.

Free wi-fi for parents

There is a lounge area where parents or other guardians can sit, watch their kids from a distance, and do things like utilize free wi-fi or sit down at a table to catch up with work-related affairs.

What does the café sell?

The playhouse also has café inside that brews fresh coffee, espresso, and sells other items, like soda, juice, and snacks like chips and crackers. Eventually, the café will make and sell pizza and pastries.

The play space is around 2,500 square feet, but the building space totals around 5,500. The family has expansion plans with the empty space, like new play features.

From left, My Village Playhouse co-owner Melissa Pina; Louis Loura, representing State Sen. Marc Pacheco; co-owner Lynne Pina; Raynham Selectman Patricia Riley; Taunton Chamber of Commerce President Kris Silva; and co-owner Melynda Gates at the ribbon cutting on Monday, March 25, 2024.

My Village Playhouse hours

Play hours during the week at My Village Playhouse are presently Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations aren’t required, but they are recommended due to occupancy limits of the play area.

Open play hours on Saturday and Sunday are from 8 to 10 a.m., with the rest of the hours those days reserved for birthday parties and special events.

Visit myvillageplayhouse.com to learn about prices per play session, as well as information about placing reservations or signing up for a membership.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Indoor playground for young kids opens in Raynham. What's inside?