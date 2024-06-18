A massive heat wave is coming to Virginia. Are you prepared to beat the heat?

Millions of Americans are under excessive heat warnings as a massive heat wave heads to the central and eastern U.S. over this week and next, including Virginia.

In Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, temperatures have already reached the 90s this week, which is much hotter than usual for mid-June in the region. However, it's only expected to get hotter from here. Temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-to-high nineties next week, with a projected high of 97° in Petersburg on Saturday, June 22 followed by a projected high of 96° on Sunday, June 23. With less greenery to soak up the heat, these high temperatures are expected to have the worst effects on the urban heat islands scattered throughout Petersburg and the tri-city area.

While the worst will be coming this weekend, the near record high temperatures are expected to linger for days. The symptoms of heat exhaustion, including headaches, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst and more are no joke, and can even lead to heat stroke if you're not careful. Here's how experts say to beat the heat:

Stay hydrated! On average, a person should be drinking 8 glasses of water a day. This is even more important during hot days, when you'll be sweating a lot more to regulate your body temperature. Staying hydrated is one of the most simple and effective ways to prevent heat exhaustion by helping your body maintain a stable temperature.

Eat your fruits and veggies. This one may seem a little less obvious, but eating your fruits and veggies can actually help keep you cooler during the summer. That's because these foods have a high water content, which can help keep you hydrated and help your body maintain a stable temperature.

Take cold showers. Cold showers and baths can be the best way to quickly lower your internal body temperature and avoid overheating.

Stay inside if you can. Try to limit outdoor activities to the early morning or after the sun goes down.

Cool down your home! Cover your windows with drapes, shades, or sheets to keep the sun from coming in and warming up your home. You can also use reflectors like mirrors or car sunshades in your windows to send the heat back outside.

Use cold presses on your pulse points. Putting cold presses, ice, or wet rags on your pulse points, including on your wrists, neck, temple and armpits, can help cool down your body quickly due to the proximity of your blood vessels to the surface of the skin at these locations. Putting cold presses on the inside creases of your elbows and the palms of your hands or soles of your feet can also be effective.

Don't forget to take a dip in Petersburg's public pool, open June 18 through August 17, to escape the heat.

Learn more about how to keep yourself safe during a heat wave here.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: A massive heat wave is coming. Are you prepared to beat the heat?