Massive Funeral Held in Brazil for 50 Team Members And Staff Killed in Colombian Plane Crash

The bodies of 50 players, coaches and staff from the Chapecoense Real football team tragically killed in a Colombian plane crash on Monday arrived home in Brazil Saturday for a massive funeral.

Brazilian President Michel Temer was there to meet the planes on arrival.

"This event, as you know, shook the whole country," President Michel Temer told reporters. "This rain must be St. Peter crying."

As many as 100,000 fans were expected to attend the services, which will take place in Conda Arena in Chapeco.

The pouring rain mimicked the moods of funeral-goers as they gathered to honor the team members that were among the 71 killed when a LaMia airline plane smashed into a mountain in Colombia on Monday night.

“I came to pay a final tribute from the fans to our team," architect Alexandre Bledin, 34, told Aljazeera. "I still can't believe what happened."

The first-division team was on their way to Medellin for the finals of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's second-biggest club tournament, when the crash occurred.

The plane was carrying 77 passengers and crewmembers.

Six people initially survived the crash, including Chapecoense defender Alan Ruschel, who is in intensive care and backup goalkeeper Jakson Follmann, who has had his right leg amputated, and goalkeeper Marcos Danila.

But, Danila, 31, later died in the hospital.

LAMIA, the charter based company which focuses on flying Latin American football teams, had its permit suspended on Thursday in the midst of an investigation.

The flight reportedly radioed that it was running out of fuel before the crash.

