Massive fire in Sacramento County consumes commercial building

(FOX40.COM) — A massive fire wreaked havoc on a multi-occupancy commercial building in Sacramento on Friday.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it responded to the two-alarm fire with 250-325 gallon per minute hose lines from the ground and multiple aerial ladder trucks flowing 1000 gallons per minute, each over the top.

Firefighters were met with multiple challenges during the incident.

“Access into the individual units was limited, so units ended up cutting multiple roll-up doors,” Metro Fire crews said. “Ember casting also caused great concern with the potential for spot fires on adjacent buildings and vegetation.”

Sacramento K Street mass shooting suspect dies in jail cell

They added, “the building was not equipped with sprinklers, so the tremendous amount of combustible materials inside was allowed to rapidly grow unchecked. With that said, the majority of the building was saved, and no injuries were reported.”

Firefighters said the building took about 40 minutes to extinguish.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.