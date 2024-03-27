Massive fire guts through Sacramento multi-story affordable housing project
Large flames and smoke shot out of a multi-story building in Sacramento early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out.
Large flames and smoke shot out of a multi-story building in Sacramento early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out.
Early Tuesday morning a cargo ship apparently lost power and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Eight workers were on the bridge at the time of the accident — two have been rescued, while six remain missing and are presumed dead.
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
Following Elon Musk's xAI's move to open source its Grok large language model earlier in March, the X owner on Tuesday said that the company formerly known as Twitter will soon offer the Grok chatbot to more paying subscribers. In a post on X, Musk announced Grok will become available to Premium subscribers this week, not just those on the higher-end tier, Premium+, as before. According to recent data from Sensor Tower, reported by NBC News, X usage in the U.S. was down 18% year-over-year as of February, and down 23% since Musk's acquisition.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down how key NFL teams will shape the narrative of the 2024 draft.
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the issue of abortion yet again, this time in pill form. The justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the high stakes case that could affect access to a widely used abortion medication drug. Here are some of the key takeaways from the hearing.
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
Alpha Motors shows another version of the Wolf, this time in entry-level rear-wheel-drive trim, sitting on 31-inch wheels on high white sidewall tires.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
Since the last time we spoke, Viam didn’t pivot exactly, according to founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz -- it’s more of a “rebrand.” The development platform previously focused its outreach on robotics firms. It’s a large and rapidly expanding category, but Horowitz explains that the company’s vision is larger.
The biggest news stories this morning: Florida will require parental consent for kids to join social media, SAG-AFTRA ratifies TV animation contracts with AI protections for voice actors It’s almost time for T-Mobile customers to claim their free year of MLB.TV
Meta is allowing users to limit political and social content from accounts they don't follow on Instagram and Threads.
Controversial crypto biometrics venture Worldcoin has been almost entirely booted out of Europe after being hit with another temporary ban -- this time in Portugal. The order from the country's data protection authority comes hard on the heels of the same type of three-month stop-processing order from Spain's DPA earlier this month. Portugal was one of just two European countries left where Worldcoin was still operating its proprietary eyeball-scanning orbs after Spain's ban.
A Scottish company building one of the U.K.'s first all-electric intercity bus networks has raised $14 million (£11 million) in a Series A round as it looks to expand across the entire country. Building any bus network from scratch -- electric or otherwise -- isn't something anyone can conjure up overnight with a laptop and endless amounts of coffee. "In 2019, we didn't have a [web] domain … we didn't have anything, actually," Bradbury told TechCrunch.
The Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of yet another record Monday night.
The 2024 Range Rover SV Arete an alpine-themed special for the Great White North, introduced at Canada's Whistler resort, inspired by the Coast Mountains.