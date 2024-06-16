Massive fire consumes historic Marysville Hotel in Northern California

(FOX40.COM) — The historic Marysville Hotel in Northern California went up in flames after a massive fire was ignited on Saturday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., the Linda Fire Protection District said it responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the second and third floor of the vacant hotel building located at 420 5th Street in Marysville. Within about an hour, small flames turned into a fiery scene.

The Marysville Hotel is the largest building in the Marysville Historic Commercial District, according to its website. It’s been in the area for nearly a century and was designed by San Francisco architect Edward Glass in the “Georgian Revival style.” Celebrities such as Elvis Presley and Bob Day once stayed at the hotel during their trips to Northern California and although it’s been vacant since the 1980’s, restoration plans were in the works.

“It appears that numerous fires were burning,” Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom told FOX40.com. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Firefighters battled the fire from Saturday night until the early morning hours. At around 10 a.m. on Sunday, smoke and flames were still coming from the hotel as fire crews and law enforcement worked to keep the area secure.

Heggstrom said that E Street and 5th Street will remain closed off and traffic diverted for at least the next 24 hours for safety reasons. Officials worry the building might collapse as a result of the fire damage.

“I’m really concerned about the structural integrity of the building,” Heggstrom said. “We have a structural engineer coming out to make a determination.”

Several spectators watched and waited in shock as fire consumed the once-bustling hotel. It reportedly went on the market for sale just a few months ago after the owner died.

“It looks intentional. The sad part about it is they were going to try and bring this hotel back to life,” said resident Debra Monks who fought back tears as she watched the building burn. “Now it’ll probably just be torn down because it’s a total loss. It’s completely gone inside.”

Even with it’s vacancy, Marysville Hotel has a special place in some of the locals’ hearts.

“I was born and raised here. It’s really sad because this is a really historic building,” Gizelle Romero told FOX40.com. “I didn’t think it was an eyesore. I thought it was pretty cool. It was a part of our community.”

