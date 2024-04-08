Massive brush fire at Raritan Center: This week in Central Jersey history, April 8-14

A 250-acre brush fire along the border of Edison and Woodbridge in Raritan Center on Thursday, April 10, 2014, was visible for miles.

No injuries were reported and no buildings had to be evacuated. Edison police closed Olympic Drive to traffic.

About 250 acres of brush burned on the border of Edison and Woodbridge along Olympic Drive in Raritan Center.

Here's a look at events that happened in Central Jersey from five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago this week.

Five years ago

April 8, 2019: Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey was officially redirecting up to $100 million in Sandy disaster aid to assist the nearly 1,000 individuals and families remaining in the state's largest disaster rebuilding program.

April 8: Thomas P. Ganley, 63, of Phillipsburg, a former Catholic priest in the Diocese of Metuchen, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a teenage girl who was a member of the youth group where he served as the adviser in the early 1990s.

Dozens of union members and supporters picketed for three hours on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, outside the Paul Robeson Campus Center on the Rutgers-Newark campus, where the governing board met for the last time that semester.

April 9: Rutgers University faculty members and graduate workers protested on the Newark campus, saying to the university's board of governors that classes would shut down on the New Brunswick, Newark and Camden campuses if they didn't agree on a new contract soon.

April 10: It was reported Zack Morrison, 27 of East Brunswick, a Columbia University Master of Fine Arts graduate, won a College Television Award ― an Emmy ― for his thesis film, "Everything's Fine: A Panic Attack in D Major."

April 11: Researchers at Rutgers University reported New Jersey preschoolers had the highest rates of autism ever measured in the U.S., a rate that had increased faster than in other states studied.

April 12: New Jersey became the eighth state to allow terminally ill residents to end their lives with medical help under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law.

April 13: The South Plainfield High School baseball team beat Colonia, 6-0, to give veteran head coach Antony Guida his 200th career victory, it was reported.

10 years ago

April 8, 2014: Steven Parkey Jr. of Edison, who pleaded guilty during his murder trial to fatally stabbing Nikki Adams, 15, of New Brunswick on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 1990, was sentenced in state Superior Court in New Brunswick to a 25-year prison term.

April 9: Angel T. Torres, also known as Angel Ramos, 40, of Perth Amboy, was sentenced to 24 years in state prison for fatally shooting Angel Vasquez, 29, of Keyport, and wounding the victim's sister, Lourdes Diaz, 43, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2009 in Woodbridge.

Plainfield’s Derrick Gordon of the Massachusetts Minutemen reacts during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 21, 2014 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

April 10: It was reported Plainfield's Derrick Gordon told the world he was gay, becoming the first active Division I men's basketball player to do so.

April 10: South Brunswick police officers, emergency medical service personnel and paramedics saved a 26-year-old woman who collapsed on a sidewalk from an apparent heroin overdose. The woman was not breathing and had no pulse.

April 11: Actress/singer Suzzanne Douglas would sing jazz on Wednesday, April 16, 2014, at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick as part of the New Brunswick Jazz Project, it was reported.

April 12: It was reported Clint Benson, 22, of Hillsborough, the son of former Giants star and auto dealership owner Brad Benson, had rejected a plea deal that would have locked him up for seven years on charges of running over Richard Lachner of Raritan Township on St. Patrick's Day 2013 in Branchburg.

April 12: At the 26th annual Blue Devil Classic at Gary Kehler Stadium in Westfield, the East Brunswick girls track and field team took home five first-place finishes: the sprint medley, 3x400 hurdles, long jump, triple jump and javelin.

1999

April 8, 1999: Police officer Joyce Carnegie of North Plainfield, a 4-½ year veteran of the Orange police force, was killed, having been shot twice while on patrol, having stopped a man being sought for an armed robbery that happened earlier that day.

April 8: Police began fanning out through Middlesex, Monmouth and Somerset counties, continuing over the weekend, and arrested 51 people in a drug sweep. The sweep was performed by 120 police officers from the three counties.

April 8: The New Jersey Devils clinched their third straight Atlantic Division title with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Capitals at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford.

April 12: By a 5-1 vote, the Milltown Borough Council rejected a request by the Fourth of July Committee to bring back the sale of beer mugs filled with the alcoholic beverage to the Borough Park event.

Bruce Hornsby

April 12: Piano virtuoso Bruce Hornsby performed at The Community Theatre in Morristown.

April 14: A roof project on an addition to Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School in Bridgewater was postponed after students were sickened by exposure to tar fumes.

1974

April 10, 1974: Gov. Brendan T. Byrne said he would accept the ultimate decision of the commissioner of education whether the regionalization of the North Brunswick, New Brunswick and Milltown school districts should happen.

April 10: Neil Simon's "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" opened that past weekend at Craig Theatre atop the New Hampshire House Restaurant in Summit and would continue various days through Sunday, April 28, 1974, it was reported.

April 11: A rolling car with a baby inside, a desperate rescue effort by the mother and a plunge down a 100-foot cliff ended without serious injury for the mother and child on Interhaven Avenue in Green Brook. Police declined to identify the family.

Ed Lauzon of East Brunswick clears hurdle in the 120-yard high hurdle event against New Brunswick in the track and field meet on Thursday, April 11, 1974. Lauzon finished second with a time of 17.2. East Brunswick won the meet, 91-40.

April 11: In track, East Brunswick High School captured first places in 11 of 15 events, beating New Brunswick, 91-40.

1924

April 11: Totals toward the $100,000 which the Young Women's Christian Association in Plainfield must secure from the community in order to claim the sum of $100,000 already pledged for a $200,000 building fund, reached $68,009.37.

April 11: It was reported the Plainfield Y.M.H.A. basketball quintet claimed the State Y.M.H.A. basketball championship, having beat the Perth Amboy Y.M.H.A. in the "rubber" game the previous week.

Russell Simpson and Kenneth Harlan in “The Virginian.”

April 11-12: The movie, "The Virginian," starring Russell Simpson and Kenneth Harlan, was shown at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

April 13: A Buick coupe driven by Fred Young of New Brunswick, and Gray Line Bus No. 4, driven by Herman Mills, collided on Livingston Avenue at Welton Street in New Brunswick. The coupe was knocked completely around and the bus went up over the sidewalk. There were no serious injuries.

