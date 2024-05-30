A Massive Bottled Water Recall Has Been Issued Nationwide—Here's Why

Bottled water

Summer is (unofficially) here, and if there's one thing you can guarantee everyone will be doing, it's staying hydrated. While the uptick of tumblers has many shoppers in a frenzy and ditching one-use plastic water bottles for a consistent on-the-go option, if you're one who still grabs a bottle of water while out or stocks your fridge with them, you'll want to take note of the newest recall to be announced. And it includes a super-popular water brand that everyone loves.

According to a May 23 notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), 1.9 million bottles of Fiji Natural Artesian Water has been recalled. Citing this as a Class III recall, meaning that exposure to this item "is not likely to cause adverse health consequences," the voluntary recall serves as an update to a March 4 recall issued by Fiji's parent company, Natural Waters of Viti Limited.

Related: Dog Food Is Being Recalled Across Multiple States—Here's What You Need to Know

So, what's the reason behind the 78,533 cases being recalled? As the FDA reveals, the recall was issued due to manganese and other bacteria being discovered in some water samples. While the additional three bacteria types were not specified, those who may have the water in their possession were, with Washington being the one state that received the water directly. All other states that could possibly be affected would have received their water through online ordering via Amazon.

While a spokesperson for the brand notes that "99% of all those affected bottles were reclaimed," if you're still worried that you could possibly have any in your possession, dates that the 24-pack of waters were sold were between February 1, 2024 and March 3, 2024. The case UPC code is identified as 6 32565 00004 3, while the bottle UPC code is listed as 6 32565 00001 2. Dates for these bottles are November 11, 2023, November 12, 2023, November 13, 2023, November 24, 2023 and November 25, 2023.

Although the National Institutes of Health (NIH) cites that, "Manganese is an essential trace element that is naturally present in many foods and available as a dietary supplement," if consumed in large quantities, the mineral can be dangerous. So while this recall may not cause any serious health problems, it's always good to stay up to date on any threats that your food or beverages could potentially deliver.

If, by chance, you happen to have any questions or concerns about this recall, you can contact Fiji Water directly at 888-426-4602.

Up next: 10 Delicious and Surprising Watermelon Recipes to Make All Summer Long