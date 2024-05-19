Massive alligator dragged, removed twice from highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A gator found on the side of a North Carolina highway had to be arranged not once, but twice by deputies last week.

On the evening of May 13, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, located in Wilmington, responded to the base of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge after several people called in regarding the “big fella hanging out in the roadway.”

When deputies arrived, they were able to capture it, before it did a 360-degree roll.

“He’s growling too now,” a deputy is heard saying in the video.

Eventually, the gator was safely removed from the highway.

“Thankfully, the alligator was saved from traffic on the highway and those traveling the highway were saved from the gator!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Gator sightings in North Carolina are normal, as these beasts of animals tend to hang out in bay lakes, rivers, creeks, marshes, swamps, and ponds, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

These are often found along the coast of the state, where Wilmington is located. These gators are also known to make short trips to find food, away from their freshwater habitats.

