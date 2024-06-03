Massive 8-alarm fire burns housing construction site in Redwood City, California

An eight-alarm fire started on the fifth floor of a construction site in Redwood City, California and spread across on Monday, June 3, 2024.

An eight-alarm fire has engulfed a construction site Monday in California's Bay Area.

More than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze at the six-story affordable housing structure in Redwood City. Construction staff were working on the building at the time but no injuries were reported, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Around 50 people have been evacuated so far officials said. Officials set up a temporary evacuation center the Veterans Memorial Senior Center, the city confirmed on X (formerly Twitter).

Students at the Garfield Community School were dismissed due to the blaze as school officials advised, NBC Bay Area reported.

Fire starts on fifth story and spreads with wind

Wind was one of the many challenges firefighters faced with the blaze, according to Menlo Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen.

The fire began on the north end of the building on the fifth floor at around 10:15 a.m. local time, Lorenzen said at a press conference. He added that officials main hurdles in putting out the blaze are high winds and the lack of fire-resistant barriers.

"It's just one single building that's been burned," Lorenzen said. "Our plan is current plan is to stay far back enough so if it collapses we are out of the collapse zone."

The cause of the blaze is under investigation

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Redwood City fire burns up California construction site