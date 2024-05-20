Massive I-10 project over Gila River begins

May 20—The long-awaited construction of new I-10 lanes over the Gila River began this week as the Arizona Department of Transportation took a big step in a four-phase expansion of the highway between Phoenix and Casa Grande that will take at least four years and cost close to $1 billion.

The bridge replacement is part of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project that runs along 26 miles of I-10 in both directions between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and State Route 387 near Casa Grande.

And once that's done, I-10 motorists will have three lanes each way between Phoenix and Tucson.

Crews will construct the new bridges next to the existing ones and traffic restrictions likely will be frequent. But ADOT said, "Any planned roadway restrictions during construction of the bridge will take place overnight to minimize the impact on motorists."

Work for the entire project corridor is expected to take place between early 2024 through late 2028.

Besides the addition of a third lane each way, the Gila River bridge project also includes reconfiguring the approach to the bridges on both ends and widening the bridges' shoulders.

There also are additional phases beyond the bridge replacement that are part of I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project.

They include:

—Extending the high occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction on I-10 from Loop 202 to Riggs Road;

—Improving interchanges and crossroads for enhanced capacity and safety, and bike and pedestrian crossings;

—Installing a fiber optic backbone for freeway management technology to allow for the installation of sensors, cameras, variable message signs and other highway operations and safety-related technology.

The project is a long-time coming and saw a break-through a few years ago when the Gila River Indian Community and Arizona reached an agreement on it.

To accommodate the growth occurring in Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima Counties, ADOT has been expanding and modernizing I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson for the last 20 years," the agency states in a design concept report, adding completion of the 26-mile segment "will greatly benefit the corridor's numerous users."

It paints a gloomy portrait of conditions that exist along that corridor now, citing "substantial traffic congestion resulting from inadequate roadway capacity on I-10 that continues to worsen, adversely affecting travel time and levels of service."

Noting that segment has "substantial I-10 traffic operation issues caused by passenger and freight traffic volumes, major crashes, emergencies, and weather-related incidents, with subsequent diversion of traffic onto local (Gila River Indian) Community roads and land," the report said that stretch has seen "a higher-than-average number and/or severity of crashes than the Arizona statewide average for similar roadways." Along with the fact that the entire stretch tends to "fall short of today's interstate highway design standards and/or have degraded and become deficient because of age or use, including degrading bridge decks, outdated bridge barriers, narrow or nonexistent shoulders, and poor pavement condition,"

And it warns, "Along with the population and employment growth, traffic in the study area is expected to grow rapidly for passenger and freight traffic, as well as seasonal residents and visitors, and overall regional urbanization."

The tribe also stands to benefit from the overall project, according to the study, which states:

"In addition, future commercial development in the Wild Horse Pass area located in the northern part of the Community just west of I-10 is projected to continue. The development planning process in this area is being undertaken by the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority (WHPDA)."

"The WHPDA plan for future development currently includes apartment, hotel, office, retail, restaurant, casino, convention center, recreational, water park, and medical land uses, as well as outdoor festival venues and seated entertainment and event venues," it continues.

"This future development is expected to occur between now and 2060. This additional development and the traffic it would generate are not currently included in the MAG traffic projections, but given what is planned, it would increase and worsen traffic congestion in this section of I-10 above the projected 32 percent increase by 2040, further indicating a need to expand the traffic-carrying capacity in this stretch of I-10."

Some segments of the project are being funded by Prop 400, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 and by federal and state funds as well as a $95 million federal grant that was announced in January.

But ADOT in a release states that it, "in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the Gila River Indian Community, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), and the Maricopa Association of Governments are working closely together to fully fund each project segment which in its entirety costs a little more than $1 billion."

One potential setback in DOT's timetable is the state Legislature's efforts to erase a project $1.5 billion deficit in the state budget. Some Republican in recent months have raised the possibility of delaying come major construction projects, including various aspects of the I-10 widening plan, to cut the red ink.