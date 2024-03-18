Massillon's revamped cruise-in car show to feature music & food vendors but no fireworks

The Massillon Cruise-in & Music Festival is slated for June 8 in downtown Massillon. The event replaces the former Cruise-On-In & Dance Party, which has not been held since 2019.

MASSILLON – A warm-weather classic that's been on a pit stop for five years is rolling back into town in June with a new name.

A new car show — dubbed the Massillon Cruise-In & Music Festival — is scheduled to take place June 8, replacing the Cruise-On-In & Dance Party, which hasn't been held since 2019 originally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This (new) show is a good way to kick off the summer season," said Mayor Jamie Slutz. "We're happy to bring back something the people enjoy."

The free car show is set to run from noon to 9 p.m. June 8 along multiple downtown blocks. First Street NW between Third Street NE is the primary area, Slutz said.

Thousands flocked to downtown Massillon for the former Cruise-On-In & Dance Party car show. A new version is coming back to Massillon on June 8.

For three decades, the former Cruise-On-In event had been billed as one of Ohio's largest car shows, featuring muscle and sports cars, classic vehicles and trucks, live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. It drew thousands to downtown Massillon.

Slutz said three bands will each perform for about 90 minutes throughout the day of the car show. There will be multiple food vendors but no fireworks.

Music acts in line to perform are New Wave Nation, a 1980s tribute band, and the Jimmie Jack Band, 1990s alternative rockers, according to Slutz. A third group is being finalized.

Jeff Doll, owner of Jeff's Motor Cars and Chloe's Diner, 112 First St. NE, is the main car show sponsor. He said hundreds of classic and modern cars are expected; many will park along side streets connected to Lincoln Way.

Additional car show sponsors are Progressive Chevrolet and Heitger Funeral Service, Doll said. Sharchione Auto Gallery is also bringing in a number of sport and show cars for viewing.

"The show is open to about everything (car wise)," said Doll. "We're still putting a lot of it together, and it should be a fun time."

