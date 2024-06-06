Massillon police investigating shooting involving vehicles on Wales and Lake

MASSILLON – City police are investigating reports of a shooting before noon Thursday near Wales Road NE and Lake Avenue NE involving two vehicles.

Police released a short statement saying the shooting was not related to any police activity and police were still investigating what happened.

When asked if police had made any arrests or if anyone was injured, Police Lt. Nicholas Antonides said police would release more information on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police's tip line at 330-830-1743.

