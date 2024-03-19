Massillon neighbors sound off on proposed cryptocurrency project

Bitdeer, a global company that computes data for cryptocurrency transactions, bought 31 acres in 2023 on the west side of Ninth Street SW, between Industrial Avenue and Albrecht Street, in Massillon for an expansion effort. The project has concerned a number residents who live nearby.

MASSILLON – Residents who live near a proposed cryptocurrency mining site sounded off against a proposal Monday night that would help the business build in the city.

City Council considered legislation on second reading that aims to authorize a replat of southwest Massillon property bought last year by Bitdeer, a global tech company based in Singapore with its U.S headquarters in San Jose, California.

Council members could have voted up or down on the replat, but instead pushed the matter to their April 1 meeting for third reading, which allows more time for discussion.

Overall, about 60 people packed into council chambers. More than a dozen spoke against the Bitdeer replat, citing noise and water drainage as main factors.

Bitdeer company has purchased property in southwest Massillon for an expansion project that aims to bring 70 jobs to the area.

Janice Phillips, a city resident who lives along Albrecht Street SW and near the Bitdeer property, told council that noise is her primary concern for not wanting the site to open.

"We know about long-term effects of noise pollution to humans and animals," she said. "Health wise, we're very concerned about our families."

Bitdeer is seeking a replat on its 31-acre property for a multi-facility expansion project that could break ground as early as April.

"I don't think they should build that thing," said Jack Reese, who lives on 17th Street SW. "I think the zoning isn't right for it."

Proposed Bitdeer expansion site in Massillon is zoned light industrial

Bitdeer bought the light-industrial zoned property last year along the west side of Ninth Street SW, between Industrial Avenue SW and Albrecht Street SW, for about $1.6 million. Plans involve constructing two warehouses, an office and 26 database buildings. The company has said the project would provide 70 full-time jobs.

The replat would relocate sanitary and stormwater easements to accommodate construction, as well as combining lots.

If passed, Bitdeer could break ground in a matter of weeks, with project completion targeted for August 2025.

If the replat fails, Bitdeer could abandon the project altogether, choose to sell the property and maybe build elsewhere.

Another option could be to reconfigure the plan around existing easements and build on site. A redo of the project could stall momentum, cost the company more down the road and result in less input from city officials.

"Nothing we have (via ordinance) can stop (Bitdeer) from building on the land they own," said City Councilman Ed Lewis, R-at large.

Massillon council OKs legal settlement for downtown building demos

City Council voted Monday to authorize a legal settlement between the city and a property owner regarding a federal lawsuit that dealt with downtown building demolition.

An agreement was reached last week in U.S. District Court of Cleveland that transfers ownership of two demolished properties at 14 and 20 Lincoln Way E to Massillon.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Towne Plaza Ltd., operated by Grant "Fuzzy" Kowell, who owns more than 30 properties in Massillon. He claimed it was illegal for the city to tear down his two crumbling buildings at 14 and 20 Lincoln Way in January 2023.

The city is also to receive the old Cornell Building at 10 Lincoln Way E, and a building at 28 Erie St. N, which housed the former Oriole's Nest bar, via the settlement.

