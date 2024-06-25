Massillon man sentenced to up to 9 years in prison for raping girl, 12

CANTON ‒ A 23-year-old Massillon man has been sentenced to six to nine years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in May 2023.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa N. Hartnett sentenced Rolando M. Ajualip after he pleaded guilty to rape on June 18.

The charge against him said he used force or the threat of force to compel the victim to submit.

Upon his release from prison, he will spend five years on parole and be required to register his address with the local sheriff every 90 days for life.

Hartnett gave Ajualip credit against his sentence for two days he spent in jail.

