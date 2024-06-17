Massillon City Council ready to consider marijuana districts, where businesses can open

Massillon City Council is to consider legislation soon that addresses the recreational marijuana business in the city.

MASSILLON – The city is preparing to introduce legislation aimed at designating recreational marijuana districts where such businesses can operate.

Last year, voters throughout Ohio approved an initiative to regulate and legalize recreational marijuana ― Issue 2, which allows adults 21 and older to possess and use it for recreational purposes.

New buds: What do Ohio employers say about recreational marijuana? Amazon, Goodyear, hospitals respond

The Massillon Planning Commission agreed last week to change city code, allowing recreational marijuana as a permitted use in the city — falling in line with the state issue — and well as assigning certain areas where marijuana businesses can open.

City Council is to mull those topics as early as next week, which is when legislation could be brought forward.

Development Director Ted Herncane said he's in the process of writing a proposal to send to council that would permit marijuana operators to open in multiple business districts.

The city's historic district, which runs from about Tremont Avenue SE north to North Avenue NE and over to First Street NW to Third Street NE, would be excluded.

If passed by council, some areas where recreational marijuana would be allowed are Towne Plaza, Massillon Marketplace and the former Kmart plaza, which is now anchored by Space Shop Self Storage.

The state has said recreational marijuana businesses are not to be located near facilities frequented by youth, such as schools, parks, playgrounds, churches and daycare centers.

Mayor Jamie Slutz acknowledged that it's right for Massillon to take action and set a proper boundary due to the majority of state and city voters favoring recreational marijuana.

"We should be doing something since voters wanted it," Slutz said.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On X: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon City Council to review upcoming marijuana use, area proposal