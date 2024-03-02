Massachusetts woman plans to build cabins after winning $1M scratch ticket prize

A Massachusetts woman plans to build cabins after she recently won $1 million on a scratch ticket.

Marcia Paris of Lanesborough opted to receive her “300X” $30 instant ticket game prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Paris claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

In addition to building cabins on her property, she also wants to take a vacation to Aruba.

Paris said that her father had purchased a “300X” ticket first, then someone else bought the next ticket in the book before she got what turned out to be her winning ticket.

She purchased her winning ticket at the Mobil at 107 Main St. (Route 7) in Lanesborough. The store received a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW