Massachusetts' top judge kicks off civil rights during speaker series at MassBay

WELLESLEY — MassBay Community College is honoring a former professor and civil rights activist with a new speaker series, kicking it off this week with a visit from the state's top judge.

Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd was MassBay's inaugural speaker in the Professor Virginius B. Thornton Speaker Series. Thornton was a civil rights activist, MassBay professor (teaching American, Black and Women's history) and a Framingham Town Meeting member.

He died in 2015 at age 81.

Budd, who became the 38th chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court on Dec. 1, 2020, spoke of the long road to attain her current position. Throughout her career, Budd took on many roles, including director of the Community Values program at Harvard Business School.

Kimberly Budd, chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, kicked off MassBay Community College's Viginius B. Thornton III Speaker Series in the Library Atrium at MassBay's Wellesley campus, Feb. 28, 2024.

"What I was able to find out through all of this was that I found that it's OK to not know what you want to do," Budd told the crowd of faculty and students. "Be prepared to take advantage of opportunities that come with that. I found that it's OK to go to a different job if you're not happy where you are. I found that it's OK to not keep going like this is your whole career."

She continued: "When I left (Harvard's) general counsel office, I left the practice of law, what I had been doing my whole life ...So that was a big step, but it worked out right?"

MassBay Community College christened its Professor Virginius B. Thornton III Conference Room at its Wellesley campus, Feb. 28, 2024. From left are Cathy Ashton, Heidi Getchell-Bastien, Dejour Hollins (Students of Color Program coordinator) and Chief Diversity Officer Lynn Moore.

In addition to speaking about her career, Budd also discussed her plans to bring restorative justice initiatives to the state justice system. She spoke about prisoner-run programs at MCI-Norfolk, and of her plans to pilot the program in Suffolk and Plymouth counties.

Budd said the program will hopefully reduce recidivism — the tendency for convicted criminals to reoffend.

"That's what I'm hoping to make a difference in Massachusetts," she said.

MassBay renames conference room for civil rights activist and professor

Following Budd's remarks, MassBay formally dedicated a conference room in the library to Thornton. Student Adrian Miller spoke of Thornton's impact on the college and civil rights. The conference room, previously known simply as "Conference Room B," is decorated with images of Thornton.

Thornton was the first Black student to gain admission to the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences at the University of Virginia. He also helped found the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), a student-led movement that practiced peaceful, direct action during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Some of Thornton's former MassBay colleagues shared their experiences.

Professor Alan Goldman, a former office mate, shared an anecdote of how Thornton typed his syllabus perfectly on a typewriter, and that he had so many books that the two of them would joke it would take a SWAT team to get them out of the office if they fell.

Jill Silos, a professor of the history of civil rights, also shared a memory.

"Virginius was a man who feared nothing," she said. "It was an absolute honor and privilege to have a man like that not just as a colleague, but on this planet. So I think we really need to appreciate that. He wasn't just a great teacher, he was a great human being. We all owe him such a tremendous debt. As much as I love the conference room being named for him, we should name the college for him."

Longtime MassBay basketball coach Bill Raynor called Thornton one of the men who have left "indelible marks" on him.

"Virginius was one of the people who documented history and reminded us — and kept reminding us — that we survive on the shoulders of giants," Raynor said. "That you have to understand what he went through in order to understand where you're at. We oftentimes lose sight of the past and those that came before us and the sacrifices that they endured in order for us to be where we're at this point in time, so I will never forget him."

Raynor then looked up before concluding, "Virginus... wherever you are, make room for me."

