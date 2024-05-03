Massachusetts Sen. Marc R. Pacheco launches Transatlantic Climate Alliance in the Azores

TAUNTON – Massachusetts Senator Marc Pacheco - who has served as chair of the Council of State Governments Eastern Regional Conference’s Energy and Environment Committee – launched the Transatlantic Climate Alliance, an initiative aimed at tackling climate issues on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, today in the Azores.

“We want to create a movement that will help transform action at the regional and local level, because we need more and faster action to save not only the planet but ourselves,” said Sen. Pacheco, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference held in Angra do Heroísmo, Terceira, to launch the non-governmental organization.

The Portuguese-American senator, who traces his roots to São Miguel, Azores, will serve as president and CEO of the Transatlantic Climate Alliance. The new organization will convene subnational public and private sector leaders throughout the Atlantic region as part of a Transatlantic Climate Council to identify best practices and foster valuable partnerships for combating climate crisis.

Sen. Pacheco decided to launch the alliance in Terceira due to a long-standing relationship with Angra do Heroísmo Mayor Álamo Meneses, one of its founding members, along with Praia da Vitória Mayor Vânia Ferreira.

“We want to start here, in a symbolic way, to send the message, from the mid-Atlantic to the whole transatlantic area, that we need to work together at the local and regional level to implement ambitious climate action and best practices,” said Sen. Pacheco.

According to its vision statement, the new organization will be focused on “The How.” Its Transatlantic Climate Council will be responsible for developing best practices designed to accelerate the adoption of clean energy, promote green jobs, and implement climate adaptation and mitigation measures at the subnational level.

The exchange of information will also be expedited between experts in various fields, including science and technology, research and development, finance, manufacturing, infrastructure, labor, policy and government, and education and training, among others.

“I am very optimistic this alliance will help foster collaboration that is essential to the global efforts needed to solve the climate crisis,” Sen. Pacheco said. “I am convinced we can and will solve the climate crisis.”

Among the entities that have already joined the new organization are the New England Clean Energy Council and Leading Cities, an organization formed by more than 600 world cities with the aim of driving resiliency and sustainability for all by unlocking the potential of each city.

In Portugal, the Northern Regional Coordination and Development Commission and Cascais City Hall have also joined the alliance.

“Cities from different parts of the transatlantic zone are working together on these issues,” stressed Sen. Pacheco.

Before the end of the year, other events will be held in different locations to promote the alliance.

“One will be in Vienna, Austria,” Sen. Pacheco said. “One of the board members is a parliament member in Vienna and has been working on clean energy policies for some time.”

Lusa material used in this report

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Sen. Pacheco launches Transatlantic Climate Alliance in the Azores