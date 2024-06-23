Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to rally Biden supporters in Minneapolis

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat and onetime presidential candidate, will speak at a rally for President Joe Biden's campaign in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Warren is expected to speak about the damage to democracy she believes Donald Trump could pose in a second term. The campaign has yet to finalize the time and location of the rally.

According to a Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 poll conducted earlier this month, "protecting democracy" was the top issue for nearly half of likely Biden voters surveyed.

In a statement provided by the Biden campaign, Warren said Minnesota was a "beacon of progress and democracy." She cited two measures passed by the DFL-led Legislature in 2023: restoring the right to vote for people convicted of felonies, and allowing 16- and 17-year olds to pre-register to vote once they turn 18.

"Re-electing President Biden and Vice President Harris is essential to continuing the progress Minnesota has made," Warren's statement read.

The announcement of Warren's visit comes days after the Trump campaign announced it would open field offices in the state.