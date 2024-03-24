Massachusetts restaurant ranked as one of the top 100 seafood spots in the U.S., according to Yelp

Summer will be here before you know it, and what screams summer more than seafood?

Yelp has released a list of ‘Top 100 Seafood Spots 2024′ and a Massachusetts restaurant took one of the top spots.

Yelp identified businesses in the seafood category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “seafood,” and then ranked those spots using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2001, and December 13, 2023.

Roy Moore Lobster Company in Rockport took the 47th spot.

Located in the heart of Rockport in Bearskin Neck. This local establishment has been open since 1918 and serves up the freshest seafood during the summer season.

“A great little place to get the freshest lobster from friendly staff,” one reviewer on Yelp wrote.

The seafood shack offers fresh lobster that is cooked straight from the sea.

Roy Moore Lobster Company is open from May 1 through Drcrmbrt 31 every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown, Rhode Island also topped the list at #25 and Street & Co. in Portland, Maine made the list at 98.

To view Yelp’s full list of ‘Top 100 Seafood Spots for 2024′, visit the link here.

