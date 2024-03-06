Massachusetts Primary Results: Live Updates

Voters in Massachusetts cast ballots Tuesday for the 2024 primary presidential elections.

The Bay State is one of several that, until this week, were sparring over the inclusion of former President Donald Trump on the Republican primary ballot, following his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that the former president would be allowed to remain on ballots.

Trump and President Joe Biden have thus far steamrolled their opponents in every contest. Trump is projected to defeat former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, while Biden is expected to do the same against his top challenger, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips.

All polls across the state were set to close by 8 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Massachusetts primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.