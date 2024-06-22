Massachusetts is the only state where fireworks are illegal. Here's what to know.

For many, fireworks are the literal highlight of July 4 celebrations. Ending a day of cook outs, music and summer fun celebrating the birth of our nation with a literal bang.

We all know the hassle of getting to the site early to grab the best seats, wrangling a number of friends and family into the car, and waiting in the summer heat for several hours. Knowing all this, you may wonder, why not just have your own fireworks show in your backyard?

If you’re asking that question, it means it’s time for another July 4 tradition, folks - the annual reminder that fireworks are illegal in the state of Massachusetts.

No, you can't buy fireworks out-of-state and bring them to Massachusetts

Examples of consumer fireworks, which are illegal in Massachusetts.

State law prohibits the possession, use and sale of fireworks without a permit and certification. This applies to fireworks purchased legally in another state.

Even if you drove over the New Hampshire boarder with your buddies and brought them back here, you're in possession. So no, that was never a loophole.

There will be professional fireworks shows across the state all through the summer, so even if you can't find a good viewing spot on Uncle Sam's birthday, there will be plenty of just as good ones still to come, even in the next few days. There are 30 fireworks displays in Massachusetts through July 5 to 7 alone, and over 100 planned through the end of the summer.

What are the potential punishment for setting off fireworks in Massachusetts?

If you are caught by a law officer with fireworks, you can be issued a fine of $10 to $100, and the officer is required to seize the fireworks, according to the State Fire Marshall. An officer can not arrest for possession of fireworks.

Selling fireworks carries a heavier penalty, a fine of $100 to $1000 and up to one year of imprisonment.

Is Massachusetts the only state the bans fireworks?

Yes, Massachusetts is the only state with a total ban on fireworks. Fireworks were banned in 1943 as a World War II measure.

Other states, such as Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont and New York, partially ban fireworks. They only allow the sale and use of fireworks that are non-aerial and non-explosive. And just over half of all states, including New Hampshire and Maine, permit the majority of consumer fireworks.

How many firework accidents have there been in Massachusetts?

In the past five years, there have been more than 500 fires and explosions, seven firefighters injured in these incidents, and more than 200 people were treated for burns and other injuries involving illegal fireworks in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Safety.

In fact, in June 2022, Massachusetts ranked 20th in fireworks injuries during the summer. Total damages from 2019 to 2023 were estimated to be over 1.5 million dollars.

Sparklers are prohibited in Massachusetts

Fun fact: Sparklers burn at temperatures of over 1,800° Fahrenheit, which is hotter than the melting point of aluminum.

So, does giving a six-year-old a toy that can melt metal sound like a good idea?

Sparklers fall under "fireworks" and actually account for the greatest portion of fireworks related injuries among young children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, “there were an estimated 1,600 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers” in 2020. This accounted for almost 10% of all fireworks-related injuries that year. Of those 900 injuries from sparklers, 44% were to children under the age of 5.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Fireworks Massachusetts: What laws to know ahead of 4th of July