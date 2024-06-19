Massachusetts moves toward plastic-bag ban as New Bedford moves away. What to know.

NEW BEDFORD — The state Senate is debating a bill Thursday to ban carry-out plastic bags at retail stores statewide.

That move comes as New Bedford city councilors move toward repealing the city's plastic bag ban.

City councilors voted 8-2 to repeal the city's ban on single-use plastic bags for retail sales last Thursday.

Another full council vote in favor will signal ratification.

Mayor Jon Mitchell has said he would veto such a repeal vote, but the council can override the veto with an eight-vote supermajority, which it has at present.

The council approved the ban in 2020, and it was implemented in 2022.

During the local debate, some councilors have said such a ban should be implemented on a statewide basis instead of by local communities working separately.

The state law would supersede local bans

The proposed state bill to reduce plastics would ban carry-out plastic bags, prohibit single-use plastic bottle purchases by state agencies, and create a statewide program for recycling large plastic objects, according to a Senate press release.

The state plastic-ban bill would supersede local bans.

According to the Sierra Club of Massachusetts, as of May, 2023, 162 Massachusetts cities and towns, representing almost 5 million people or 70% of the state's population, regulated single-use plastic shopping bags. That list didn't include the New Bedford ban.

The state plastic bill would also:

Require retailers to charge 10 cents for recycled paper or non-plastic reusable bags with five cents going to the state for environmental protection and five cents to the stores to recoup expenses.

Make straws and plasticware available by request only.

Prohibit state purchases of plastic bottles.

Increase statewide bulk plastic recycling.

More effectively label non-flushable wipes.

The Senate has been in support of the plastic-reduction policy since 2019, according to the release.

The Senate will also debate legislation Thursday that would expand clean energy efforts, reduce building emissions, and expand electric vehicle use and infrastructure to help meet goals set in the state's Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Massachusetts Senate to debate statewide plastic bag ban this week