Massachusetts man suspected of leaking Pentagon classified documents expected to plead guilty

The Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with sharing hundreds of classified documents on social media, which led to punishment for 15 service members, is expected to plead guilty Monday.

Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira has been charged with six counts of willful retention of defense records for allegedly sharing classified documents through the social media platform Discord.

The leaks exposed embarrassing secrets and analysis from across the U.S. intelligence community involving Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's race to develop nuclear weapons.

Teixeira initially pleaded not guilty. But a filing Thursday in U.S. District Court from prosecutors in coordination with defense lawyers asked for a hearing Monday for Teixeira to change his plea. The filing didn’t say what charges he would admit.

The classified documents leaked to Discord revealed the work of bodies including the National Security Agency, the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, law enforcement agencies and the ultra-secret National Reconnaissance Office, which operates America's spy satellites.

One notable document that Teixeira allegedly shared with a rapt audience of teenage gamers on Discord was a top secret February analysis predicting that Ukraine's vaunted counteroffensive against Russia would likely produce modest gains. The assessment, at odds with the Biden Administration's optimistic appraisals of the Ukraine military, turned out to be correct − the war is currently stalemated.

The Air Force disciplined 15 members of the National Guard after an investigation into the massive online leaks of classified information, allegedly by a Massachusetts airman, revealed a “lack of adequate supervision” and a “culture of complacency,” according to an inspector general’s report Monday.

