Massachusetts man dies in Saturday wreck in Elkhart

Mar. 3—ELKHART — A Massachusetts man is dead following a single-vehicle crash just east of Elkhart Saturday afternoon.

Spencer Vermeule, 20, Cambridge, Massachusetts, was driving a 2018 Audi A3 east on C.R. 8 when it left the road and struck a large tree at 2:26 p.m., rolling onto its roof, near Songbird Way, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. His vehicle sustained "heavy front and top damage penetrating into the seating compartment" and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time, the report stated, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

A 16-year-old juvenile from Goshen was arrested on a ch

* arge of never having received a valid driver's license at 9:31 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Bashor Roads. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guarding with a pending court date.

* A 21-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated — endangerment at 1:23 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at West Ave. and S. Riverside Blvd. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 26-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:10 a.m. Saturday after a traffic stop took place near the intersection of W. Wilden Ave. and N. Seventh St. He was taken to the jail.

* A 59-year-old Bristol woman was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy at 2:52 a.m. Saturday after officers responded the 2300 block of Lincolnway. She was taken to the jail.

* A 39-year-old man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery/intimidation/emergency detention at 8:17 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to the 200 block of S. Silverwood in reference to a physical altercation between father and son. A 16-year-old juvenile was taken to Goshen Hospital then released on scene with a pending court date. Charges on the 39-year-old will be sent for review.

* A 47-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of OWI/OWI endangerment at 8:29 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at N. Chicago Ave. and W. Wilkinson St. He was taken to the jail.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun on school property, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana at 10:19 p.m. Saturday after officers responded first to the 900 block of S. Eleventh St. for a reported possible physical domestic altercation, then to the Goshen College campus after it was learned the house occupants had relocated there. He was taken to the jail.

* A juvenile was arrested at 10:49 p.m. on charges of dangerous possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. The juvenile was taken to the juvenile detention center.

* A 41-year-old Goshen woman was arrested on charges of OWI/OWI endangerment at 2:09 a.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop at 2:09 a.m. Sunday at N. Main and Garden Streets. She was taken to the jail.

* A 30-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of OWI/OWI endangerment at 3:02 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at N. Main and Johnston Streets. He was taken to the jail.

* A 26-year-old Goshen man was arrest

* ed on a charge of OWI at 3:18 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Bashor Roads.

* A 24-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and strangulation at 4:48 a.m. Sunday after officers reported to the 300 block of Stone Dr. A victim reported minor injuries but decline me

* dical treatment on the scene.

BRUSH FIRE

Oslo and Cleveland Township Fire Departments responded to a brush fire in the area of the 30,000 block of N. Shore Drive, near of wooded south of U.S. 20, late Sunday morning. The fire was reported to be under control by approximately 12:35 p.m.

THEFT/BURGLARY/FRAUD

A 45-year-old Goshen wo

* man reported at 12:03 p.m. Friday that an unknown subject had used her personal information to obtain employment in an unknown state.

* A 44-year-old Goshen woman reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday that her son's gravesite at Violett Cemetery had been damaged and items had been stolen from it.

* A 24-year-old Goshen woman reported at 4:47 p.m. Friday that her Borden trash can had been stolen between midnight and 4:30 p.m. Thursday from the 61000 block of C.R. 17.

* A 36-year-old man reported at 8:44 a.m. Saturday that two unknown subjects had gained access to a family member's residence by means o

f fo

* rce.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

A 21-year-old Goshen woman reported at 3:23 p.m. Friday t

* hat an unknown person struck her 2010 Ford Taurus while it was parked and unoccupied at The Hawks, 215 W. Madison St., sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

* A 65-year-old Syracuse man reported being involved in a hit and run crash at approximately 3:52 p.m. while in the parking lot of Kroger on Chicago Ave. The other driver left the scene prior to police arrival without provided

* insurance information.

ADDITIONAL REPORTS

Officers responded to the 100 b

* lock of S. Riverside for a medical call at 3:42 p.m. Friday after a 54-year-old male was found dead. Next of kin was notified and foul play is not suspected.

* A 58-year-old Goshen woman reported a known individual destroying property at 3:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. Eighth St.

* Officers received a report at 11:42 a.m. Friday from DCS of a child molesting/rape incident in the 100 block of E. Jefferson St.

* A 61-year-old USPS carrier reported being bit by a dog while delivering mail at 9:27 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of N. Second St. The dog was identified and the owner contacted.

* A 38-year-old Goshen man reported a juvenile being battered by an unknown person at 4:08 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Briarwood Blvd. The juvenile reported pain but refused medical treatment.

* A 45-year-old Goshen woman reported that unknown subjects were vandalizing property at Violett Cemetery ay 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

* A 21-year-old Goshen man reported at 4:04 a.m. Sunday that a family member wanted to self-harm in the 1400 block of Park 33.

* Officers located a suspicious vehicle and identified several suspects at 2:36 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of S. Eighth St.