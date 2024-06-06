Massachusetts man dies after motorcycle crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man has died after a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday night, state police said.

Alfred F. Ferrioli, 47, of Salem, Massachusetts, was riding a 1984 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it collided with a pickup truck on Ocean Boulevard in Seabrook late Wednesday night, then left the road, traveled through a grassy field, and eventually landed in the front yard of a nearby home, state police said.

At approximately 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Ocean Boulevard in the vicinity of Lawrence Street, state police said. Troopers were also called to the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Ferrioli’s Harley Davidson motorcycle had been traveling south in the left lane of travel on Ocean Boulevard, state police said.

Upon approaching a cluster of traffic traveling in the same direction, Ferrioli changed lanes to the right and overtook a vehicle before attempting to reenter the left lane of travel in front of the overtaken vehicle, investigators found.

As Ferrioli attempted to reenter the left lane of travel, the motorcycle struck the right rear of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Daniel Deruntz, 45, of Revere, Massachusetts, state police said.

After brief contact with the pickup truck, Ferrioli lost control of the motorcycle, which left the right side of the road, traveled through a grassy field, and eventually entered the front yard of a home where the motorcycle struck a raised flowerbed surrounded by concrete pavers, state police said.

As a result of the impact, Ferrioli was thrown from the motorcycle and the motorcycle came to rest in a nearby field, state police said. The pickup truck had minor damage and its driver, Deruntz, immediately stopped at the scene and called 911.

Ferrioli, the lone rider on the motorcycle, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died, state police said. Deruntz and another passenger in the pickup truck were not injured.

The right southbound lane of Ocean Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours as crews worked at the scene.

Multiple agencies assisted state police, including Seabrook Police and Fire, the Salisbury, Massachusetts Police Department, the Salem, Massachusetts Police Department, the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and New England Truck Center.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information for investigators is asked to contact Trooper Brian Hanna via email at Brian.D.Hanna@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

