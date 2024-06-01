Massachusetts man died after walking into traffic on Maine Turnpike

Jun. 1—Massachusetts resident Chhoeunly Phoeung died early Saturday morning in a fatal turnpike accident.

At 3:10 a.m. the 36-year-old was driving a Maza CV5 southbound on the Maine Turnpike near Kittery when he veered off the roadway and struck several objects. He then walked into traffic on the turnpike and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Phoeung was transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

