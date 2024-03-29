Massachusetts man charged in wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 that sent 3 to hospital

PROVIDENCE − An Attleboro man faces criminal charges after driving the wrong way on Route 95 Thursday night and striking two other vehicles, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

The 10 p.m. crash sent two other people to the hospital, as well as the wrong-way driver, the state police said in a press release.

The man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor – serious injury, reckless driving, and driving to endanger – serious injury, the state police said.

At about 10 p.m., the state police received emergency calls for a wrong-way driver in a white SUV going south in the northbound lanes of Route 95 in Pawtucket, the state police said.

As troopers responded to the area, they found a three-car crash involving the white SUV at the Barbara Leonard Way overpass in Providence, the state police said.

Investigators determined that the white SUV struck a vehicle head-on and then hit a second vehicle, the state police said.

The driver and a passenger from the vehicle that was hit head-on were taken to Rhode Island Hospital by Providence Rescue, the state police said.

The wrong-way driver was held at Rhode Island Hospital and is summoned to appear in District Court, Providence on April 11.

