Massachusetts man arrested for trying to punch police horse in face

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man was arrested for trying to punch a police horse in the face at a street festival, according to Worcester police.

The incident occurred on Saturday when police were responding to a disturbance at a beer tent at the street festival in the city, located about 40 miles (64 km) west of Boston. The man, 59-year-old Donald Pagan, tried to walk between a column of police horses when officers asked him to stop.

"Pagan stepped to the side of the horse and got into an aggressive posture by quickly raising his fist in an attempt to punch the horse in the face," police said in a statement late Monday. "The horse instinctively jumped back and away from the male which caused a hazard to Mr. Pagan, the officer and to the horse."

Pagan was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and interfering with a police horse.

Pagan could not be reached for immediate comment.





(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)