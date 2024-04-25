Massachusetts man arrested for driving a BMW 108 mph on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say

A Massachusetts man was arrested after driving a BMW 108 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire, state police said.

Joshua Dube, 29, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was charged with reckless operation and failure to display license plates, state police said.

Dube was arrested on Wednesday, while troopers were monitoring traffic on I-93 for speeding and aggressive drivers.

Troopers also stopped three other drivers for speeds above 100 mph and 17 additional drivers for speeds above 90 mph. Another driver was driving with a suspended license. Their names were not released.

From a State Police aircraft, troopers saw a 2015 BMW 228i, driven by Dube, traveling at 108 mph. That trooper notified a trooper on the ground who was eventually able to stop the BMW, and arrest Dube, state police said.

State Police said they will continue traffic enforcement efforts through the spring and summer seasons to improve highway safety and reduce crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

