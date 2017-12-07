Massachusetts justice system wrestles with how to define 'adult'

Massachusetts could be the first state to view 18-year-olds as juveniles in the criminal justice system.

A sweeping criminal justice reform package that would, among other things, raise the age of criminal majority to 19 – meaning that 18-year-olds would be treated as juveniles for most crimes – recently passed in the state Senate.

The House version of the bill left the age of criminal majority at 18 – indicating that not everyone in the state legislature is on board with raising the age. A committee is now tasked with reconciling the two bills before sending the end product to the governor.

If the age of criminal majority at 19 is signed into law, it would mark the highest age of juvenile jurisdiction in the United States.

The proposal follows on the heels of widespread reform across the country to raise the age to 18. Ten years ago, 13 states – including Massachusetts – didn't consider 17-year-olds to be juveniles when they were arrested. Today, five states are holdouts, four of which are currently considering legislation to change that.

Prompted by a growing body of research on adolescent mental development, some studies suggest including teens in the juvenile system lowers recidivism rates. The push to raise the age also signifies a larger shift in the way society defines adulthood, observers say. Legal experts in Massachusetts and elsewhere see raising the age to 19 or higher – as has been suggested in Connecticut – as a natural next phase of the movement.

“The argument seems to be just about settled, when it comes to public safety and justice, that older adolescents – 17-year-olds, 16-year-olds – belong in the juvenile justice system,” says Joshua Rovner, juvenile justice advocacy associate at The Sentencing Project in Washington, D.C. “So I think it's pretty clear that the next step in this is to continue expanding the juvenile justice system.”

Reform in the juvenile justice system is happening across the board in the United States, from adjusted forms of sentencing – which Vermont is in the process of rolling out – to rethinking how those sentenced are incarcerated. This comes at a time when the number of young people being jailed is at its lowest level in two decades, thanks to a drop crime rates and reform efforts.

But despite the momentum, changing the age of criminal majority may not be a simple shift. New philosophical questions and concerns arise when 18-year-olds – who are considered mature enough to vote and join the military – are included in the juvenile system. And on a practical level, experts say, shifting a large cohort of young adults from the adult to juvenile systems may not be possible for all states.

SHIFTING PERCEPTIONS OF ADULTHOOD

Accepting 18-year-olds in the juvenile system may hinge in part on society's shifting definitions of adulthood.

For generations, being 18 meant the start of adulthood in more ways than just the ability to cast a vote or buy a lottery ticket, observers point out. In 1960, nearly half of all young people ages 18-24 were married, says Vincent Schiraldi, senior research scientist and adjunct professor at the Columbia School of Social Work in New York. Today, as college enrollment rates rise and more Americans delay marriage, it's rare to find a recent high school graduate who's married with a mortgage and a full-time job.

For men in particular, marriage and steady, gainful employment – two steps that now typically come later in life – have proven to be important deterrents from crime.

Taking on serious adult roles helps to occupy young men's time, making them less likely to commit criminal acts, says Professor Schiraldi. “They haven’t really taken on those fully adult roles at 18 in the United States like they had in previous generations, but the law really hasn’t changed to reflect that.”

Differences between the juvenile and adult justice systems vary from state to state, but across the board, juvenile systems tend to have a greater focus on rehabilitation. Naoka Carey, executive director for the Boston-based Citizens for Juvenile Justice, points to increased opportunities for education and interaction with family as key factors that differentiate the Massachusetts juvenile and adult systems.