Massachusetts gas prices rose from last week. See Cape Cod prices here

Massachusetts gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.17 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.16 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in Massachusetts has risen about 6 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.07 on Jan. 29 and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 2% higher at $3.25 per gallon.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.38, making prices in the state about 6.2% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.35 per gallon.

On March 15, the American Automotive Association tagged the average price of gas in Massachusetts at $3.224 per gallon, up from $3.195 per gallon a week ago.

On Cape Cod

Gas stations along Main Street in Bourne dropped two cents from last week according to the crowdsourced data collector GasBuddy. Cape Cod Gas, Citgo and Super Petroleum offered gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular gasoline, an increase of six cents from last week. The Shell station on Main Street was at $3.11 per gallon, up eight cents. Mobil on Head of the Bay Road stayed at $3.19 per gallon, a 10 cent jump from last week.

Across the Bourne Bridge on MacArthur Boulevard, gas was selling for $3.19 (up four cents) at Cumberland Farms and $3.27 (up three cents) at Mobil.

At Falmouth's Speedway station on Sandwich Road, gas was $3.06 (down five cents from last week) per gallon. Three Cumberland Farms stations sold gas for $3.24 per gallon, up five cents from last week.

In Barnstable, B.J.'s members paid $3.10 per gallon, up from $3.02 last week. Stop & Shop on West Main Street offered regular gas for $3.17, an increase of five cents from last week. Customers who use Stop & Shop cards to buy groceries can accrue points off on gasoline. The Cumberland Farms store on Barnstable Road was $3.18 per gallon, and $3.20 per gallon on Iyannough Road. Those were increases of one cent each at respective locations.

Prices in Dennis ranged from $3.19 to $3.35 at three gas stations on the East-West Dennis Road (Route 134). Mobil offered gas for $3.19 per gallon for cash customers, an increase of six cents from last week. Shell sold at $3.33 per gallon the same as last week. Cumberland Farms sold gas for $3.35 per gallon, an increase of two cents.

Prices in Orleans rose six cents for the Mobil station on Route 6A ($3.55 per gallon). Speedway on Route 6A sold gas for $3.49 per gallon.

At the tip of the Cape, Cumberland Farms on Shank Painter Road in Provincetown offered regular gas for $3.49 per gallon, the same price as last week. The Gulf station on Bradford Street sold gas for $3.45 per gallon.

The gas station information and gas prices on GasBuddy are primarily entered by drivers. The crowdsourced information for specific gas stations can range from minutes to days old.

