Massachusetts gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

State gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.22 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.17 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in state has risen about 8 cents per gallon since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.07 on Jan. 29, 2024, and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was $3.21 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.45, making prices in the state about 6.8% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.38 per gallon.

On March 15, the American Automotive Association tagged the average price of gas in Massachusetts at $3.293 per gallon, up from $3.224 per gallon a week ago.

The Speedway gas stations on the Scenic Highway sold gas for $3.15 per gallon. Inter Mart on the Scenic Highway was $3.19 per gallon, according to the crowdsourced data collector GasBuddy. Cape Cod Gas on the Cranberry Highway offered gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular gasoline, an increase of 14 cents from last week. The Stop and Shop station on Cranberry Highway was $3.19 per gallon.

Across the Bourne Bridge on MacArthur Boulevard, gas was selling for $3.39 at Mobil, a 12 cent jump from last week.

At Falmouth's Speedway station on Sandwich Road, gas was $3.19 per gallon (an increase of 13 cents from last week). Two Cumberland Farms stations sold gas for $3.33 per gallon, up nine cents from last week ($3.24). Excel Auto Repair was $3.29 per gallon, and Garrett's Family Market was $3.35 per gallon.

In Barnstable, B.J.'s members paid $3.13 per gallon, up from $3.10 last week. Stop & Shop on West Main Street offered regular gas for $3.25, an increase of eight cents from last week. Customers who use Stop & Shop cards to buy groceries can accrue points off on gasoline. The Cumberland Farms store on Barnstable Road was $3.27 per gallon, a nine cent increase from last week. Mobil on Iyannough Road was $3.35 per gallon.

Prices in Dennis ranged from $3.23 to $3.39 per gallon (up $3.19 to $3.35) at three gas stations on the East-West Dennis Road (Route 134). Mobil offered gas for $3.23 per gallon for cash customers, an increase of four cents from last week. Shell sold at $3.37 per gallon, a four-cent increase. Cumberland Farms sold gas for $3.39 per gallon, an increase of four cents.

Prices in Orleans stayed the same for the Mobil station on Route 6A ($3.55 per gallon). Speedway on South Orleans Road sold gas for $3.49 per gallon, the same as last week. Prices at Cumberland Farms on Route 6A sold for $3.49 per gallon.

At the tip of the Cape, Cumberland Farms on Shank Painter Road in Provincetown offered regular gas for $3.55 $3.49 per gallon, a six cent increase over last week's price of $3.49.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Massachusetts gas prices rose from last week: See how much here