Massachusetts explosion: Teenager dead after multiple gas blasts and fires north of Boston cause mass evacuations

A teenager has been killed and at least 10 other people injured after a series of gas explosions rocked three communities north of Boston on Thursday.

Authorities said Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, died after a chimney toppled by an exploding house crashed into his car. He was rushed to a Boston hospital but pronounced dead there in the evening.

Entire neighbourhoods were evacuated as crews scrambled to fight the flames in at least 39 homes and turn off gas and electric lines to prevent further damage

Massachusetts State Police urged all residents with homes serviced by Columbia Gas in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover to evacuate, halting traffic and causing widespread confusion as residents and local officials struggled to understand what was happening.

“It looked like Armageddon, it really did,” Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield told reporters. “There were billows of smoke coming from Lawrence behind me. I could see pillars of smoke in front of me from the town of Andover.”

Charlie Baker, governor of Massachusetts, said state and local authorities are investigating but that it could take days or weeks before they can provide answers.

“This is still very much an active scene,” he said. “There will be plenty of time later tonight, tomorrow morning and into the next day to do some of the work around determining exactly what happened and why.”

Local authorities are investigating the incident but it could take days or weeks before they can provide answers

Hours after the explosions, the energy firm’s parent company issued a brief statement saying its crews were still performing safety checks in the area.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today's incident,” Indiana-based NiSource said in a statement. “The first priority for our crews at the scene is to ensure the safety of our customers and the community.”

Mr Baker previously said authorities hadn't heard directly from Columbia Gas, but later called the company's response “adequate”.

By late Thursday, all of the fires had been put out but many areas remained silent and dark after residents fled and after power companies cut electricity to prevent further fires. Schools in all three communities were cancelled for Friday, and some schools were being used as shelters for residents.

Lawrence General Hospital said it was treating 10 victims, including at least one in critical condition.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency blamed the fires on gas lines that had become over-pressurised but said investigators were still examining what happened.

Columbia Gas had announced earlier on Thursday that it would be upgrading gas lines across the state, including the area where the explosions happened. It was not clear whether work was happening there on Thursday.

Some local officials described scenes of panic as residents rushed to evacuate, many wondering if their homes would be next to erupt in flames. In North Andover, town selectman Phil Decologero said his entire neighbourhood had gathered in the street, afraid to enter their homes. Just a few streets down, he said, homes were burning.

“It's definitely a scary situation at the moment,” he said. “It's pretty severe.”

Aerial footage of the area showed some homes that appeared to be torn apart by blasts. At one, the upper portion of a brick chimney crushed an SUV parked in the driveway.

At least 39 homes went up in flames