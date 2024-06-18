Massachusetts dealing with statewide 911 system outage, officials say

The entire statewide emergency calling system in Massachusetts is down on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

During a news conference planned for the Boston Celtics championship parade, Boston Mayor Wu opened by saying that state emergency dispatchers have been disrupted by a “major” outage.

“Currently the statewide 911 system is down. Calls are not going through,” Wu said. “We’ve been in touch with the state and the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved.”

The State 911 Department sent out an alert to mobile phones with a message that read,” 911 services are currently down statewide. Delays in public safety response may occur. Call the local public safety business line directly if you or others are having an emergency. More information will be provided when available.”

In a post on X, the Boston Police Department shared some guidance for residents who find themselves in an emergency.

“911 is currently down statewide. If you experience an emergency please pull a firebox,” the department wrote. “If you need assistance, please reach out to your local Boston Police District Station.”

The Boston Fire Department shared a similar message, notifying residents that they can also get emergency assistance at their nearest firehouse.

The current 911 system is down statewide,if you have an emergency and need assistance pull your nearest Fire Box, or call the Boston Fire Department at

617-343-2880. You can also get assistance by going to your nearest Firehouse.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security told Boston 25 News that it was “looking into” the outage.

Massachusetts State Police also issued a statement, saying, “The State 911 Department is experiencing a technical issue affecting public safety answering points across the state.”

The State 911 Department is experiencing a technical issue affecting public safety answering points (PSAPs) across the State. If you need State Police assistance, please call one of the following regional dispatches.

Numbers on FB, IG and

Anyone who needs state police assistance can call one of the following regional dispatches:

North Shore: 978-538-6180

Western Massachusetts: 413-587-5700

Franklin County: 413-625-8326 or 413-625-8468

Western Worcester County: 508-867-5181 or 508-309-5350

Worcester County: 508-829-8420

South Coast, Cape & Islands: 508-397-3192

Greater Boston: 617-946-3080

Logan Airport: 617-568-7301

Metrowest: 508-820-2121

Police departments in communities across the state have also posted alerts regarding the 911 system outage and shared numbers residents should call in case of an emergency.





There is currently a wide spread outage of 9-1-1. In the event of an emergency, please call our business lines: (978) 667-1212 or (978) 671-0900!

Due to a State 911 Department disruption, if you need to contact the Lynn Police Department directly please call 781-595-2000.



For medical / fire emergencies, please contact the Lynn Fire Department directly at 781-592-1000.

State E911 is experiencing temporary disruptions in the 911 system, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.



In the event that you experience difficulty calling 911, please use the alternative option of contacting us directly on our business line at 978-649-7504.

If you're in Hingham, please call the @SSRECC911 (regional dispatch center we use here) on their business line at 781-740-0270 if you need Police/Fire/EMS.

🚨 9-1-1 OUTAGE 🚨The Commonwealth is currently experiencing a statewide 911 outage and we will not be able to field 911 calls until the issue is resolved. Please call 508-697-6118 ext. 0 to report emergencies or seek assistance.

NOTICE: 911 Call System Down, Call Police or Fire Business Lines Directly if Required

Community Alert:



The 911 system is down statewide.



For emergencies call 781-828-1212.

ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION



There is a wide spread 9-1-1 outage throughout the state. If you have an emergency, please call our business line at 781-272-1212. Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. We will update via our social media when the problem has…

The 911 system is currently down statewide. If you are in need of emergency services please call our business line (978) 897-4545. We will update this post when 911 is back up and running.

Important !!



911 is not functioning properly at this time, this is a statewide issue . Please call 781-834-6655 for any calls in marshfield until further notice

ALERT



The 911 System is currently experiencing a state wide outage. 911 calls cannot be completed. For any emergency in Scituate, please call 781-545-1212 (prompt 0 for Dispatch) or 781-545-5515 directly until an update can be provided.

There is a statewide outage impacting 911. For emergencies in Webster call 5089431212 and select 0 until further notice....

EMERGENCY ADVISORY:



State 9-1-1 emergency phone service is down across the state.



Please call our business line at 781.235.1212 for all emergencies.



An update will be posted when 9-1-1 lines are back in operation.

Emergency Advisory:



911 emergency phone services are down statewide with no estimate on when they will be back restored.



Please call our business line at 617-796-2123 for all emergencies.

An update will be posted when 911 phone services have been re-established.

State 911 is down state wide. Any emergency calls please call 978-794-5900 and use extension 500, 501 or 504.

🚨 9-1-1 OUTAGE 🚨



The Commonwealth is currently experiencing a statewide 911 outage and we will not be able to field 911 calls until the issue is resolved. Please call 508-529-3200 to report emergencies or seek assistance.

***ALERT***



911 emergency call service is down due to a statewide server issue. We are working with the state on a resolution.



Please use our business line to report emergencies: (978) 948-7644



We will update social media when the issue is resolved.

There is a 9-1-1 outage in Massachusetts. If you have an emergency, please call (413) 594-1639 until the outage is resolved.

Boston 25 News is working to gather more information on the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

