Massachusetts dealing with statewide 911 system outage, officials say

The entire statewide emergency calling system in Massachusetts is down on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

During a news conference planned for the Boston Celtics championship parade, Boston Mayor Wu opened by saying that state emergency dispatchers have been disrupted by a “major” outage.

“Currently the statewide 911 system is down. Calls are not going through,” Wu said. “We’ve been in touch with the state and the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved.”

The State 911 Department sent out an alert to mobile phones with a message that read,” 911 services are currently down statewide. Delays in public safety response may occur. Call the local public safety business line directly if you or others are having an emergency. More information will be provided when available.”

In a post on X, the Boston Police Department shared some guidance for residents who find themselves in an emergency.

“911 is currently down statewide. If you experience an emergency please pull a firebox,” the department wrote. “If you need assistance, please reach out to your local Boston Police District Station.”

The Boston Fire Department shared a similar message, notifying residents that they can also get emergency assistance at their nearest firehouse.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security told Boston 25 News that it was “looking into” the outage.

Massachusetts State Police also issued a statement, saying, “The State 911 Department is experiencing a technical issue affecting public safety answering points across the state.”

Anyone who needs state police assistance can call one of the following regional dispatches:

  • North Shore: 978-538-6180

  • Western Massachusetts: 413-587-5700

  • Franklin County: 413-625-8326 or 413-625-8468

  • Western Worcester County: 508-867-5181 or 508-309-5350

  • Worcester County: 508-829-8420

  • South Coast, Cape & Islands: 508-397-3192

  • Greater Boston: 617-946-3080

  • Logan Airport: 617-568-7301

  • Metrowest: 508-820-2121

Police departments in communities across the state have also posted alerts regarding the 911 system outage and shared numbers residents should call in case of an emergency.

Boston 25 News is working to gather more information on the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

