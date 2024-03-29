Massachusetts city ranked among 3 best cities to live in America in 2024

A Massachusetts city has been ranked among the top three cities to live in America in 2024, according to a new report.

Niche recently published its “2024 Best Cities to Live in America” ranking, which analyzed metrics including public schools, housing, quality for families, jobs, cost of living crime and safety, nightlife, and diversity, among other things.

The city of Cambridge, home to 117,962 people, was named by Niche as the third best city to live in America, earning an overall “A+” grade. Only Naperville, Illinois, and The Woodlands, Texas, were ranked ahead of Cambridge.

“Living in Cambridge offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Cambridge, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks,” Niche wrote of the Middlesex County community. “Many young professionals live in Cambridge and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Cambridge are highly rated.”

Cambridge also earned a slew of five-star reviews, with one local telling Niche, “I have lived in Cambridge for the majority of my life and I can say that I have loved going to school here and living here. It’s a great area for families and one of the best districts for schools in all of Massachusetts I believe, and it has some great places to eat and shop. You can not go wrong when you spend time here in Cambridge.”

Eight neighborhoods in Cambridge were also named in Niche’s “2024 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts” report.

The top 25 best cities to live in America in 2024 ranked as follows:

Naperville, Illinois The Woodlands, Texas Cambridge, Massachusetts Arlington, Virginia Plano, Texas Irvine, California Columbia, Maryland Overland Park, Kansas Ann Arbor, Michigan Bellevue, Washington Berkley, California Richardson, Texas Sunnyvale, California Sandy Springs, Georgia Santa Clara, California Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Alexandria, Virginia Madison, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado Raleigh, North Carolina Torrance, California Carlsbad, California College Station, Texas Huntsville, Alabama

